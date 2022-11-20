MGCHRI successfully completes 100 bone marrow transplants

Visakhapatnam: Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI), a centre of excellence for comprehensive cancer care, successfully completed 100 bone marrow transplants. The quantum achieved, the hospital officials emphasised, is the first in the state and neighbouring states as well. A team of experts Dr Rakesh Reddy, Dr Chandrasekhar, Dr Praveena Voonna and Dr Rajni Priya expressed delight over the tremendous outcome of the transplants which is on a par with the international standards.

Sharing details with the media here on Saturday, managing director of the MGCHRI Dr Murali Krishna Voonna termed the successful completion of 100 bone marrow transplants as one of the biggest milestones achieved by the hospital. "With holistic healthcare and treatment for thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and bleeding disorders not much accessible in the state, MGCHRI aids in providing comprehensive healthcare to not just cancer patients but also for those suffering from blood-related disorders. Paxman scalp cooling system, technology to treat cancer patients without hair loss during chemotherapy, is also facilitated by the hospital," the managing director elaborated.

Further, Dr Murali Krishna mentioned that the Centre for Advanced Hematology Unit (Benign Hematology Unit), another first of its kind standalone unit, introduced by the hospital for treating diseases like thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and haemolysis etc. The facility is available at Unique Hospital premises, APIIC Health City, Chinagadili, Visakhapatnam. Another advanced technology added to the list includes sentinel node biopsy, 4K fluorescence intraoperative noninvasive real time imaging technology with both open and MIS options for visualisation of blood flow, lymphatic flow during cancer surgeries. Later, Dr Murali Krishna thanked a team of doctors and board of directors for extending their support to help the institution stand out in bone marrow transplants and achieving astonishing results.