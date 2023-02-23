Micro irrigation a boon to Annamayya farmers 

Rayachoti(Annamayya district): Micro irrigation system has turned as boon for farmers in drought-hit Annamayya district. To encourage the farmers towards micro irrigation system, the government is also providing a subsidy of Rs 100 crore on farm tools. As per the guidelines, the farmers, who own below 5-acre land, are eligible to get drip irrigation tools of Rs 2.18 lakh as subsidy and farmers having 5-10-acre land can get Rs 3.46 lakh as subsidy. As part of this initiative, drip irrigation instruments will be provided with Rs 47 crore subsidy to 6,443 farmers cultivating crops in 6,904 hectares in the district. N Srinivasulu Reddy, a marginal farmer K V Palle mandal, said that he was sanctioned Rs 63,943 subsidy for his 3-acre land in which he grows mango.

He was expecting bumper yield with small investment and less water management system. Micro irrigation official M Venkateswara Reddy said that mango, sweet lemon, acid lemon, banana, chillis, groundnut, blackgram will be cultivated in 9,700 hectares under micro irrigation system in the current year. He detailed that farmers, who were eligible for subsidy should enroll their names by submitting necessary documents at Rythu Barosa Kendrams (RBKs) at their respective areas. After verification of documents, he will be sanctioned subsidy,