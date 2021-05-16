Milk packets dumped on road near Malkapuram

Kurnool: Hundreds of milk packets were thrown on the roadside near Malkapuram village on the way to Dhone on Saturday. According to information, the government is supplying the milk packets to Anganwadi centres under the Sampoorna Poshan scheme.

For this, the government is spending crores of rupees. The milk packets will be given to pregnant, lactating women and children.

The milk packets are thrown near Malkapuram village on the way to Dhone where a Nagara Vanam is under construction.

Panchanama to be conducted by the ICDS officials to find out the expiry date on the milk packets, stated CDPO Anuradha. She also said that the Anganwadi staff will never throw the milk packets.

They won't take the milk packets if the date is expired. However, a probe will be conducted and action would be taken based on the report, stated Anuradha.