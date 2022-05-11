Millers told not to encourage agents in procurement

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector Ch Sridhar told the officials concerned to record the details as soon as farm produce reaches the miller. Civil Supplies department held a meeting with the representatives of Millers Association at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Joint Collector ordered the officials to buy grain from farmers at minimum support price set by the government. Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) in the district are procuring the yield directly from farmers, he added. Every miller was linked to the RBK. He said VRO would oversee at the field level.

He warned millers not to encourage middlemen or agents under any circumstances.

Civil Supplies DM Tulsi, DSO P Prasada Rao, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, Assistant Manager Trinadh, East and West Godavari District Millers Associations presidents Bully Mohan Reddy and Doraiah attended the meeting.