Min Savitha reviews development and law & order in Kadapa

Pulivendula: Andhra Pradesh Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles, Savitha, held a review meeting on Saturday at the R&B Guest House in Pulivendula with District Collector Cherukuri Sridhar and Superintendent of Police Nakichet Vishwanath.

The discussions focused on overall district development, welfare initiatives, and strengthening law and order in Kadapa. She emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring balanced development in all sectors, particularly in social welfare and the handloom industry, while also prioritizing public safety. Collector Sridhar briefed the Minister on ongoing developmental works, infrastructure projects, and welfare schemes being implemented across the district.

He also highlighted measures taken to address civic issues and ensure timely delivery of government services to the people. SP Vishwanath presented an overview of the district’s law and order situation, crime control measures, and strategies to maintain peace and security. He assured that the police department is taking stringent steps to curb illegal activities and ensure public safety, especially in sensitive areas. Minister Savitha appreciated the efforts of both the district administration and police in coordinating development with security. She directed officials to work in closer coordination for effective governance and assured full support from the State government in addressing local challenges.