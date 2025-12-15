‘Vizag Navy Marathon 2025’ attracts over 17,000 runners

Visakhapatnam: The Beach Road in Visakhapatnam sprang to life on Sunday morning as over 17,000 runners took part enthusiastically in ‘Vizag Navy Marathon 2025.’ The 10th edition of ‘Vizag Navy Marathon’ showcased sporting spirit as runners from across the city and 17 foreign countries participated in the annual prestigious event.

The full marathon (42-km) was flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, president of NWWA (Eastern Region) Priya Bhalla flagged off the half marathon and the Sankalp Run, reinforcing the spirit of purpose, unity and community engagement. District collector MN Harendhira Prasad and City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi commenced the 10-km and 5-km runs respectively.

Encouraging the runners, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, conveyed his wishes to the best performers, runners and organisers and expressed gratitude to the district administration, city police and volunteer organisations for their support and involvement in making the event a resounding success.

An army of Flag Officers, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, senior were present. With prize money exceeding Rs 10 lakh, the marathon brought together athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across India and abroad. This edition introduced new and enhanced features, including attractive discounts for runners and an improved package of deliverables. In addition, participants were provided with insurance cover, ensuring safety and well-being throughout the event.