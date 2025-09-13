Mineral water plant inaugurated at Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul School

Dhone: Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy on Friday inaugurated a newly installed mineral water plant at Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul (Boys) School, located in the outskirts of Dhone town.

The initiative comes in response to a request made by students, parents, and teachers during a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting held on July 10.

During the meeting, the school community appealed to the MLA to address the need for safe and clean drinking water for the students. Taking immediate action, the MLA directed the concerned authorities to set up a water purification plant at the school with the support of Agri Sol, a private organisation. Within a short span of time, the facility was established and formally inaugurated in the presence of students, teachers, parents, and local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy emphasized the importance of clean drinking water for the well-being of students.

He said that ensuring good health for children was a top priority and assured that similar steps would be taken to address other essential needs of the school. He urged parents, teachers, and students to directly bring any problems or requirements to his notice, promising immediate intervention and resolution.

Parents and teachers expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his swift response and commitment to the welfare of the students. The event was attended by school staff, students, officials from Agri Sol, local leaders, and party workers, who lauded the effort as a significant step toward improving basic amenities at the institution.