Minister announces cash incentives to IIT achievers

Eluru: State Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that from this year onwards, he will spend from his own money and provide an incentive for higher education of the students who secured seats in IITs anywhere in the country.

The minister said that this decision was taken to recognise the passion, hard work and perseverance of the students and to inspire more students to pursue good education. The minister informed that he will provide this opportunity to everyone who is eligible from Nuzvid constituency.

ST students will be given Rs 1,00,000, SCs Rs 75,000, and BCs Rs 50,000. He announced that he would give Rs 25,000 to the OC students. He said that he had undertaken this programme on his part so that the students who studied diligently and earned merit would bring good name to the country and become partners in the progress of the state of Andhra Pradesh.