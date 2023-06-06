Minister Audimulapu Suresh denies non-clearance of bills by ULBs

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration Audimulapu Suresh condemned false propaganda by some media that bills have not been paid for executed works in urban local bodies.

Speaking to media persons at publicity cell here on Monday, the minister said that all the pending bills were cleared under CFMS in the past one week. “Bills to the tune of Rs 511 crore were cleared. Municipal general funds to the tune of Rs 340 crore were cleared. 14th and 15th Finance bills Rs 169.79 crore were also cleared as per the directions of Chief Minister,” he said.

The minister said that the CFMS was introduced during TDP regime only. He said after YSRCP came to power several developmental works were taken up in municipal areas. An amount of Rs 2,000 crore was being spent on Swachandra Corporation. The state government was committed for garbage-free cities. He said municipalities netted additional revenues by introducing of capital value system property tax collection in place of old rental value system. With the increase in revenue, municipalities are taking up several development works, he said.

Special chief secretary, municipal administration, Y Sri Lakshmi said a target was set to distribute 1.70 lakh TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries. She said priority is being given for health in urban areas. E-autos will be distributed as part of sanitation works soon, she added.