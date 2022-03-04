Minister Chelluboina inspects arrangements for VVIP visit

Rampachodavaram: The officials were busy in making all arrangements as Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inspect Polavaram Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Colony at Indukurpet, Devipatnam mandal of Rampa Agency on Friday.

On the eve of their visit, all the district officials shifted to the spot for making arrangements.

The Union Minister and the CM would inspect all the works pertaining to R&R Colony and Polavaram Project. The pace of work at Polavaram has gained momentum after Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the CM. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the MEGA Engineering Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has been completing the works in a quick and phased manner.

The State Water Resource Department issued an order on June 30, 2021, granting Rs 550 crore package to ensure that each displaced family within the 41.5M contour receives compensation of Rs 10 lakh. According to the GO, 17,113 displaced families (PDFs) will get an additional package from the State government. The Rs 10 lakh compensation includes Rs 5.6 lakh financial component that is entitled to the displaced family under the right to fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Polavaram Irrigation project displaced families are in pathetic condition and facing hardship as the State government was yet to provide Rehabilitation & Resettlement package including house to house and basic amenities to them. Those displaced persons express unhappiness owing to non-availability of essential commodities and non-supply of power at night in their areas.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna and District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran visited the R&R Colony at Indukurpet, Devipatnam mandal on Thursday.

The Minister suggested the officials to make adequate arrangements regarding the visit of the CM Jagan and the Union Minister. He said that Jagan will interact with the displaced persons from 10 am to 11 am on Friday.

SP Ravindranath Babu directed the officials to make necessary security arrangements and provide parking facilities for vehicles and see that there will be no traffic problem. Later, he explained to the Collector the steps taken by the officials.