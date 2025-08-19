Minister directs Nandyal dist officials to remain on high alert

Banaganapalle: Minister B C Janardhan Reddy has directed Nandyal district officials to remain on high alert in view of the incessant rains lashing the region for the past two days. The Minister on Monday has instructed the administration to be available to the public round-the-clock and to take all necessary measures to ensure people’s safety.

He emphasised the need to alert farmers about possible damage not only to agricultural crops but also to horticulture produce due to the heavy downpour.

Reviewing precautionary steps, Reddy asked electricity department officials to prevent power disruptions and to restore supply immediately in case of snapped lines or damaged poles. He also instructed Roads and Buildings department officials to clear fallen trees and debris without delay to avoid hindrances to traffic and public transport. The Minister particularly stressed advance safety measures for weak culverts, bridges, and vulnerable stretches of roads that could be damaged by the heavy rains.

With rivers, streams, tanks, and canals in spate, Reddy urged officials to remain vigilant in low-lying areas and shift people to safer locations if required. He appealed to the public to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to remain indoors for their own safety. Field-level officials were directed to provide relief and assistance in waterlogged localities and to extend immediate support to affected families.