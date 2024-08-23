Minister Dola Shri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participate in Grama Sabha in Kanigiri

In a significant development for the residents of Psipalli Gram Sabha in the Kanigiri Constituency of Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh, the State Social Welfare Minister, Dr. Dola Shri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, recently visited the area to assess and bolster ongoing welfare initiatives. Accompanying him were local MLA Sri Ugra Narasimha Reddy and Smt. Tamim Ansaria, the District Collector.

The visit highlighted the government’s commitment to improving social welfare programs and ensuring that the benefits reach the intended communities. Local officials articulated the importance of collaborative efforts between state leaders and district administration to address the needs of the population effectively.

During the event, discussions focused on the implementation of various schemes aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Psipalli and surrounding regions. Minister Dola emphasized the government’s dedication to uplifting marginalized communities through targeted social initiatives.





