Minister Durgesh inspects rising Errakalava

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh have assured farmers and residents affected by Cyclone Montha that the government will remain fully supportive and committed to finding a permanent solution to the recurring Errakalava flooding problem. On Wednesday, he inspected the heavy flow of Errakalava in Nidadavole constituency and interacted with local farmers to understand the extent of the damage. Durgesh enquired about crop losses and urged farmers not to lose hope, reiterating that the coalition government stands firmly with them.

He directed officials to continuously monitor the water flow in Errakalava and ensure immediate corrective measures. The minister later inspected paddy fields and horticulture crops near the canal that were severely damaged by the cyclone. He instructed revenue and agriculture officials to collect detailed crop loss reports without delay.

Officials informed him that in Nidadavole mandal, while agriculture spans 17,500 acres, nearly 6,000 acres have been damaged due to the cyclone’s impact. The minister promised to take steps to initiate bridge construction between Kamsalipalem and Madhavaram to resolve connectivity issues in the region. He also instructed the authorities to strengthen the canal bunds once water levels recede. He visited the rehabilitation centre at Singavaram and interacted with the affected families.

He inspected the first aid centre set up at the Singavaram Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School and directed officials to provide generators to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of RO water plants. Durgesh also reviewed the cyclone-hit houses, uprooted trees, and fallen electric poles in the region, issuing necessary instructions to officials for swift restoration.

He visited crop fields in Undrajavaram and Kalidari, and inspected banana plantations in Mukkamala village of Peravali mandal. Horticulture farmers explained that banana farms across the island villages suffered significant damage during the cyclone.