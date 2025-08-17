Minister Durgesh pays rich tributes to Gouthu Latchana

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh paid rich tributes to legendary freedom fighter and politician, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna, on his 116th birth anniversary.

Speaking at a ceremony where he garlanded Latchanna’s statue at Y Junction in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, Durgesh described him as a guiding light for marginalised communities.

Durgesh explained that Latchanna’s life, marked by an uncompromising fight for public issues and unwavering commitment to his principles, serves as an inspiration.

He stressed the need to educate future generations about Latchanna’s contributions. The Minister noted that the current coalition government has decided to officially celebrate the birth anniversaries of great personalities like Latchanna, who brought pride to the Telugu community. He lauded Latchanna’s tireless efforts for the upliftment of backward classes. Durgesh also praised the Rajahmundry Gowda, Setti Balija Association for their work in carrying forward Latchanna’s ideals. He stressed that Gouthu Latchanna was the only person after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to be given the title “Sardar” in Indian politics. He recalled Latchanna’s distinguished career, which included serving seven terms as an MLA, one term as an MP, and as a Minister.The Minister mentioned Latchanna’s advocacy for the rights of toddy-tappers and his role in organising the All India Kisan Sabha in Palasa, which set an example for many.

BC leaders Reddy Raju, Mani, Buddiga Ravi, and Pilli Nirmala were also present at the event.