Minister Govardhan Reddy engaged people to steal documents, alleges Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy who lodged a complaint against K Govardhan Reddy with Nellore rural police visited Chinna Bazar Police Station on Friday and alleged that Minister Govardhan Reddy engaged people to steal the documents fearing punishment. Somireddy said Govardhan Reddy had connived with a forgery team and prepared fake documents in a bid to prove allegations leveled against him. He said the A1 accused Govardhan Reddy escaped from the district after knowing that a complaint was lodged with police and then he obtained a conditional bail from the Supreme Court.

The TDP leader said the State government filed a petition three months ago at the Special Court for Public Representatives at Vijayawada informing them they were withdrawing the case.

The case is slated for hearing within a month and now Govardhan Reddy had planned to steal the important evidence in the case, Somireddy alleged.

Further, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav sought filing of a suo motu case to probe into the theft of documentary evidence pertaining to the charge-sheet filed earlier in the Nellore court against Kakani Govardhan Reddy, newly inducted Minister in Jagan's Cabinet.He said Minister Govardhan Reddy was the accused No.1 in the case in which the charges of forgery were proved against him.

Keshav asserted that this was the first time in the country that documents were stolen from a court in a brazen manner. Thieves would usually steal cash or gold jewellery but in this case, they have robbed just documentary evidence filed against the Minister. If the perpetrators of this theft were not punished, it would set a wrong precedent for offenders and criminals all over the country, he said.