Minister Gummanur Jayaram warns cops to stay away from sand traders

Kurnool : A warning conversation of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram has gone viral and is making rounds on social media. The Minister has warned a Sub-Inspector to release the detained sand tractors and else would face the serious consequences.

According to information, with the recent incessant rains in the district, the streams, lakes and rivulets in Alur mandal have accumulated abundant fine sand. Some sand traders and YSRCP leaders have eyed to cash by transporting the sand.

With that plan, they immediately plunged into action and started illegal trading. However, the police, who are strictly ordered to restrict the illegal trading of sand, liquor and other spurious products, seized and detained some sand tractors.

The tractor owners immediately approached the Labour Minister and asked him to get their tractors released. The Minister immediately rang up the Sub Inspector and passed orders to release the detained tractors.

The Sub Inspector responding to the call said that he will take the issue to the notice of higher officials and will act upon their direction. Irked with the response of police personnel, the Minister warned the SI of serious consequences.

"I am not bothered about the ministership; I want the support of the people. I will contest for the second term and I have to win the election with the support of the people," said Gummanur Jayarm.

If you do not release the detained tractors, then I would be forced to sit on the dharna. It would be better to release the tractors than disturbing the tranquil atmosphere, warned the minister Gummanur Jayaram.