Minister highlights govt efforts to boost groundwater resources

Ongole : Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the NDA government in the State is working to enhance groundwater resources.

On Saturday morning, the Minister, accompanied by District Collector Thameem Ansariya and AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, inaugurated the Jal Shakti Kendra at the District Water Management Agency office in Ongole.

During the event, the Minister examined models of water conservation programmes being implemented across the district and performed a groundbreaking ceremony for a roof water harvesting structure to be constructed at the DWMA office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister praised the establishment of the Jal Shakti Kendra at the DWMA office as part of World Water Day celebrations. He pointed out that Prakasam district is an entirely drought-prone district and in critical need of water conservation efforts.

Everyone has a responsibility to ensure water availability for future generations, he stated, adding that water is the most valuable resource today and the life source for all living beings. He explained that due to climate imbalance and deforestation, we now face a situation where water storage has become essential.

The Minister explained that both Central and State governments were giving special attention to increasing groundwater levels through various initiatives, like constructing farm ponds, check-dams, and percolation pits, and implementing roof water harvesting systems in drought-affected areas.

According to the statistics cited by the Minister, groundwater levels have significantly depleted in 93 villages across 12 mandals in the district. He instructed DWMA officials to create public awareness about water conservation programmes to ensure their effective implementation throughout the district.

Following the programme, the Minister, along with Collector Ansariya, performed a groundbreaking ceremony for a farm pond to be constructed at Kanumalla village in Singarayakonda mandal in Kondapi constituency. After administering a pledge on water conservation to the public, the Minister inaugurated a farm pond built at a cost of Rs 2.3 lakh in Singarayakonda. DWMA PD Joseph Kumar, Social Welfare DD Lakshma Naik, and others participated in the event.