Minister Jogi faults Pawan for misleading public

Vizianagaram: Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh alleged that chief of Jana Sena party Pawan Kalyan has been misguiding people with baseless statements. He said that the government is ready for open debate on housing scheme with Pawan Kalyan and prove that there is no corruption in the project.

On Tuesday, he visited the Gunkalam housing layout and inspected the works. He said that 21.30 lakh houses are under construction all over the state. The opposition leaders should visit and witness the welfare, progress and development at ground level and comment later.

Around 10,600 beneficiaries were given the houses here. Why Pawan Kalyan couldn't see the works and development here, have any beneficiary expressed agony over any irregularities here? the minister questioned.

The minister also said that Gunkalam layout would become a township in future with all amenities. ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, deputy speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, Collector A.Suryakumari and others were present.