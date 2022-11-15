Minister Kakani asks officials to support rain-hit farmers

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy directed the officials to support the farmers in the district, who were facing difficulties due to heavy rains. Addressing the officials at the Collectorate on Monday, he asked them to clear floodwaters from the residential areas. The Minister also said waterlogged in several low-lying areas of Nellore and Kavali towns due to severe rains and asked the officials to clear the stagnated water under the railway under bridges in Nellore city. The minister said Ramalingapuram, Magunta Layout, Ayyappa Temple area and many areas were experiencing trouble under bridges and asked to pump water from the places immediately for free movement of vehicles. Due to heavy downpour, he asked them to take up repairs to tanks, roads and buildings.

Govardhan Reddy also directed the officials to distribute essentials to the daily wagers who have been suffering trouble with lack of food materials for the last three days. He asked the agriculture and horticulture officials to ascertain loss due to the rains in the entire district after the situation normalised and prepare plans for the distribution of seeds to the farmers on subsidy.

The Minister also expressed concern over contagious diseases after rainfall and asked the medical and health department to take adequate measures for preventing water pollution and organise camps for treating the ill person. If necessary, he asked the corporation to supply drinking water through tankers. He asked the officials to be vigilant on the weather alerts and act timely. Further, the Minister expressed anger over sexual abuse to a school-going kid and asked the police to act sternly against such instances. He directed the concerned staff to blacklist those schools, which sends a strong message to other schools who neglect to respond to such offences. The Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and other senior officials were present.