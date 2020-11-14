Minister Kannababu inaugurates PPC in Mandapeta

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has worked in good faith for the farmers and has initiated the many welfare schemes for them.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, MLC P Ravindra and MLA Vegulla Jogishwara Rao, the Minister inaugurated paddy procurement centre at Mandapeta in East Godavari district on Friday.

He said due to the heavy rains and floods 60,000 hectares crop was damaged in the months of July, August and September.

He said 40,000 hectares crop was damaged in October. He assured the farmers that the government would provide compensation by the end of November. He said all the RBK centres across the State would function as paddy purchasing centres. He assured farmers all the facilities would be made available at the mandal and village level.