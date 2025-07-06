Minister launches saplings plantation drive on birthday

Banaganapalle: Commemorating his birthday, Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, launched a large-scale tree plantation programme titled Haritha Banaganapalle on Saturday.

The initiative, aimed at transforming Banaganapalle into a green and eco-friendly town, was spearheaded by the Minister and his wife B C Indiramma, who personally funded the purchase of saplings and plant containers worth Rs 30 lakh. The event commenced with a rally from the Minister’s camp office to the local petrol bunk circle, drawing participation from students, government employees, coalition leaders and residents. A public meeting which was held at the rally’s culmination point was attended by Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari, who joined the Minister and his wife in planting saplings at the government hospital premises.

Speaking at the gathering, Minister Janardhan Reddy emphasised the importance of restoring Banaganapalle’s lost greenery and transforming it from a ‘concrete jungle’ into a model green town. He noted that around 5,000 rare and high-quality saplings were specially sourced from the Kadiyam nurseries of East Godavari district for this initiative.

As part of the programme, saplings were planted along road dividers, in public institutions, hospitals and schools. The Minister called upon citizens to take ownership of the plants by nurturing them into full-grown trees, adding that community involvement is critical to the success of such environmental efforts. He also reiterated the town’s progress in becoming plastic-free, a campaign launched six months ago under the leadership of B C Indiramma, and urged the remaining commercial establishments to join hands in achieving 100% plastic elimination.

District Collector G Rajakumari lauded the Minister’s commitment to sustainability and the enthusiastic participation of students and youth in the event. She stressed that meaningful change begins at the local level and praised the town’s continued efforts to promote clean air, water and a healthy environment.