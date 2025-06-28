Minister lays foundation for Anna Canteen

Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with Prakasam district Collector A Thameem Ansariya, laid foundation stone for new Anna Canteen building in Singarayakonda, with an estimated cost of Rs 61 lakh, on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Swamy emphasised that the State government is working with development and welfare as its primary objectives. He noted that the previous Telugu Desam government, between 2014 and 2019, had initiated Anna Canteens for the welfare of the poor, but the subsequent government had closed these facilities. He said that they reopened the Anna Canteens following their election promise and are addressing hunger among the poor at just Rs 5 per meal.

He highlighted various welfare programmes being implemented by the current government, including home delivery of ration for elderly and differently-abled, Thalli Ki Vandanam scheme regardless of the number of children in a family, Deepam Scheme 2, and enhancement of pensions.

Swamy directed the officials to complete the construction work and inaugurate the Anna Canteen by October 2. He emphasised that the government is working with quality and transparency in all its endeavours and is taking public feedback to advance welfare and development programmes.

Collector Thameem Ansariya expressed gratitude to the Minister for his efforts in establishing Anna Canteen and assured that construction would be completed within three months. She noted that this facility would greatly benefit the impoverished residents of the region.

Following the foundation stone ceremony, the Minister and the Collector inspected the ongoing modernisation work at SC Boys’ Hostel. They instructed officials to complete the upgrades with quality and speed.

Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Public Health EE Srinivas Sanjay, Social Welfare DD Lakshma Naik, mandal officials, public representatives, and others also participated in the

programme.