Minister Merugu Nagarjuna orders round-the-clock supervision of SC hostels

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Every eligible student belonging to Scheduled Castes should be given seat in Scheduled Castes Gurukul schools in view of the huge demand for seats in these schools, said Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

After reviewing the functioning of social welfare department at the secretariat here on Wednesday, the Minister instructed the officials that there should be continuous supervision in the hostels of SC students and more focus should be on tenth class students.

In spite of the demand for the seats in SC Gurukul schools, there would be admissions for only 640 seats of sanctioned strength in the schools. The officials should make sure that there should be not be vacancy in any schools while giving admissions to the students, the Minister warned the officials. They should also make sure that there are no teacher post vacancies on par with the ratio of students.

Minister Nagarjuna reviewed the condition of SC Gurukul schools where demand is more with the district-level officials. He expressed concern over the poor performance of SC hostel students in the recent tenth class results, which was alleged because of the poor supervision of teachers.

He instructed the deputy directors to pay surprise visits to the hostels and there should be round the clock supervisions on the hostels. It would be better if the hostel welfare officials stay in the hostels to oversee the studies of students. Tutors might be employed to provide special care to the students of 9th class for the lessons of the tenth class in advance. The Minister instructed the state-level officials to visit the SC hostels to understand and solve the problems.

Stating that he came to know that some hostel buildings need repairs, the Minister said that the officials may send in the proposals to get them repaired.

BR Ambedkar Gurukuls academic monitoring officer Sanjiva Rao, SC hostels deputy director Lakshmi Sudha and deputy directors and DCOs of various districts were present in the meeting.