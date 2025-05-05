Minister Nadendla helps accident victims

Eluru: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, who was on his way to Kakinada from Vijayawada, showed his humanity after witnessing a road accident at M Nagulapalli near Bhimadolu on Sunday.

Two people riding a bike were seriously injured when an Innova car collided with the two-wheeler on national highway. The Minister, who noticed the accident, immediately stopped his vehicle and helped the injured. He called an ambulance and made arrangements to take them to hospital.

Moreover, he used the protocol vehicle in his convoy as an escort vehicle for the ambulance to reach the hospital quickly. He personally called Eluru district SP and advised him to take steps to ensure that the injured get the best possible treatment.