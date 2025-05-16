Minister Nara Lokesh to Launch Major Solar Project in Anantapur

Minister Nara Lokesh is set to continue his visit to Anantapur district today, where he will join Renew Chairman Sumanth Sinha to lay the foundation stone for a significant solar power plant in Bethepalli village, located within Guthi mandal. This initiative signifies the commencement of the largest renewable energy complex in India, with plans for a substantial investment of approximately ₹22,000 crores.

In the project's initial phase, ₹7,000 crores will be allocated to develop facilities that include 587 megawatts of solar power, 250 megawatts of wind energy, and 415 megawatts of battery storage. After this phase, Renew is committed to a total investment of ₹22,000 crores in the project.

During the first day of his visit, Minister Lokesh engaged with top-performing workers from the Guntakal constituency in Guthi. The event also saw participation from notable figures, including Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, MLA Gummanur Jayaram, TDP Regional Coordinator Kovelamudi Ravindra, and District President Venkatasivadu.