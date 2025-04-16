  • Menu
Minister Narayana denies misconceptions on Amaravati, says CM has a vision

Minister Narayana denies misconceptions on Amaravati, says CM has a vision
Minister Ponguru Narayana has addressed misconceptions surrounding the development of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, asserting that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has a long-term vision for the city.

Minister Ponguru Narayana has addressed misconceptions surrounding the development of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, asserting that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has a long-term vision for the city. He emphasised the necessity for industries to establish themselves in Amaravati to enhance the value of farmers' lands.

Narayana mentioned that additional land would be required to attract companies, and underscored the importance of constructing an international airport in the region. He cautioned that any new land acquisitions might lead to financial losses for farmers, but promised that a decision would be made soon regarding the matter.

The Minister sought to reassure farmers that the value of land previously acquired would not diminish. He also remarked that the construction of employee buildings and trunk roads is expected to be completed within the next year. Minister Narayana highlighted that Chief Minister Naidu is progressing with innovative plans aimed at boosting Amaravati’s growth and infrastructure.

