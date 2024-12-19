Minister Narayana inaugurates fuel station

Rajamahendravaram : Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr P Narayana inaugurated a joint fuel station, established by Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the minister emphasised that this initiative would lead to the establishment of similar petrol stations in 123 municipalities state-wide, creating a blueprint for others to follow.

He further explained that Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation currently spends Rs 25.54 lakh per month on fuel for its vehicles, and the new petrol station would help reduce these costs.

The petrol station is expected to generate a daily turnover of Rs 3 lakh.

He also addressed the financial challenges faced by the state in the past, particularly the Rs 3,200 crore in taxes collected from the public but withheld from municipalities. He stated that under the current government, the first tranche of funds from the 15th Finance Com-mission had been released to municipalities, with plans for the second tranche already underway.

Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas highlighted that the management of this sta-tion would create employment opportunities for women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), en-suring local empowerment.

District collector P Prasanthi, RMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary, Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Rajanagaram MLA Bat-tula Balaramakrishna, and senior Indian Oil manager Prashant Chauhan were also present.