Minister orders vigilance as heavy rains damage roads

Vijayawada: Roads and buildings, investment, and infrastructure minister B C Janardhan Reddy directed R&B officials to be on high alert due to ongoing heavy rains across the state. The minister’s directive comes as an assessment reveals significant damage to the state’s road network.

According to a press release, nearly 1,002 kilometre of state highways (SH) and major district roads (MDR) have been damaged by heavy rains and floods. The report also detailed the extent of the damage: 65 locations on state highways and MDRs were damaged, with restoration work completed in five places.

Thirteen locations across the state experienced road erosion, and restoration work has been completed in four of these areas to ensure uninterrupted public transportation. A total of 159 culverts were damaged, and 31 have been restored so far. Four large trees fell on roads due to high winds accompanying the rains, and the R&B department has already cleared two of them. Approximately 74 roads are currently inundated with water. Minister Janardhan Reddy also noted that traffic was disrupted in 56 locations, and officials have managed to restore traffic flow in 20 of them.

The R&B department estimates that Rs 848 crore will be needed for road repairs. This includes Rs 63 crore for temporary restoration of damaged roads and Rs 785 crore for permanent reconstruction.

Given the current series of low-pressure systems causing continuous heavy rainfall, Minister Reddy instructed officials to take precautionary measures and implement alternative arrangements wherever necessary.

He specifically mentioned vulnerable culverts, bridges, and roads prone to erosion. The minister emphasised that officials must act proactively to prevent road accidents and ensure that public transportation is not disrupted.