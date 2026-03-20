Minister participates in Ugadi celebration

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy expressed his fervent wish for the state to prosper with divine blessings, as the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations were held grandly at the Rice Millers Association Hall in Ongole, on Thursday.

The event was attended by district collector P Raja Babu and his wife, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Santanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, District Library Authority Chairperson Muppavarapu Suchitra, and other dignitaries. Officials extended a warm welcome to the guests with traditional musical instruments, while renowned Vedic scholar Dakshinamurthy elaborated on the almanac for the Telugu New Year.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Swamy expressed confidence that key projects in the erstwhile Prakasam district, including the Veligonda Project, Ramayapatnam Port, Sangameshwaram, Korisapadu, and other developmental works, would be delivered to the public soon with divine grace.

Collector Raja Babu expressed his desire to see the timely completion of development works for public welfare. MP Srinivasulu Reddy urged cooperation with the Chief Minister’s efforts to bring various projects to the state and wished for the prosperity of Prakasam and Markapuram districts.