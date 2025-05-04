Minister Pemmasani hands over ventilators to Guntur govt hospital

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrashekar on Saturday handed over Rs 1.6 crore worth ventilators donated by the Indian Red Cross Society, Rs.29-lakh cheque donated by the Alumni of Guntur Medical College to the Guntur Government General Hospital, at a programme held at the Hospital. Later, he along with Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, inaugurated the stepdown ICU and also unveiled the GGH logo.

On the occasion, the Union Minister thanked the donors for donating six neonatal ventilators, four mobile ventilators, beds and air conditioners to the hospital.

He said industrialist Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu has undertaken the responsibility of constructing a service block at the GGH and setting up of an eye clinic, because he has confidence in the coalition government.

Later, he along with Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, Andhra Saraswatha Parishath president Dr Ghajal Srinivas released the posters relating to the 3rd World Telugu Maha Sabhas to be held in Amaravati in 2026, at a programme held under the aegis of Andhra Saraswatha Parishath at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Pemmasani Chandrashekar said, he will try to develop Telugu language. He said “ Compared to other languages, Telugu language is sweet.” He responded positively to invite the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to the 3rd World Telugu Maha Sabhas.

Andhra Saraswatha Parishath president Dr Ghajal Srinivas said, they will conduct the 3rd World Telugu Maha Sabhas in a grand way to explain greatness, significance of Telugu language and Telugu literature.