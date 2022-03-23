Minister Perni Nani condemns behaviour of TDP MLAs

Vijayawada: Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) condemned the behaviour of TDP MLAs during the Assembly session on Tuesday.

He flayed them for blowing whistles in the House and later 'describing' the act as an achievement after stepping out of the session.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Assembly media point on Tuesday, the Minister said that MLAs representing nearly two lakh people in each of their constituencies should behave properly to maintain the dignity of the House.

Condemning the behaviour of TDP MLAs, the Minister said that they should change their behaviour. He said the Speaker has been suspending the TDP MLAs as he has no other options left, with the opposition legislators repeatedly obstructing the functioning of the House.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the State government announced Bhimavaram as district headquarters as it will be accessible to all seven Assembly constituencies in Narsapuram Parliamentary constituency.