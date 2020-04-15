Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah visits quarantine centre at Gannavaram

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah has assured the inmates of quarantine centres at Gannavaram that they would be allowed to go back to their homes on April 16.

The Minister, accompanied by the officials was visiting the quarantine centre at the veterinary university in Gannavaram on Tuesday.

A total of 67 persons completed the 14 days quarantine period. Most of them visited the religious congregation in Delhi last month and tested negative. These inmates hail from Vijayawada, Nandigama and other places.

The inmates expressed displeasure over the suggestions made by the officials that they stay at the quarantine centre for some more days. Responding to it, the Minister said they would be allowed to go back to their homes on April 16. He asked them to remain in home quarantine for two more weeks.

The Minsiter complimented the doctors and paramedical staff for their services Coronavirus positive cases in Krishna district went up to 44 on Tuesday.