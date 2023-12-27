  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Roja offers Nagari seat to Jagan

Minister Roja offers Nagari seat to Jagan
x
Highlights

Minister for Tourism RK Roja made it clear that she is ready to sacrifice her Nagari Assembly seat to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to win 175 Assembly seats. She said even if a party ticket is denied to her, she will continue to work for the party.

Guntur: Minister for Tourism RK Roja made it clear that she is ready to sacrifice her Nagari Assembly seat to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to win 175 Assembly seats. She said even if a party ticket is denied to her, she will continue to work for the party.

She visited the Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri town on Tuesday and performed special pujas.Later, speaking to the media, she expressed confidence that Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, who was denied a party ticket, will work for the party. When the agitating Anganwadi workers tried to meet minister Roja, her security personnel did not allow them to meet her.

She said Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will punish those who criticised her.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X