Minister Roja offers Nagari seat to Jagan

Guntur: Minister for Tourism RK Roja made it clear that she is ready to sacrifice her Nagari Assembly seat to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to win 175 Assembly seats. She said even if a party ticket is denied to her, she will continue to work for the party.

She visited the Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri town on Tuesday and performed special pujas.Later, speaking to the media, she expressed confidence that Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, who was denied a party ticket, will work for the party. When the agitating Anganwadi workers tried to meet minister Roja, her security personnel did not allow them to meet her.

She said Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will punish those who criticised her.