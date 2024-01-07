Minister Rupala assures construction of fishing jetty

Vizianagaram: Union minister for fisheries, dairy development and animal husbandry Parshottam Rupala along with Minister of State L Murugan have toured coastal Pusapatirega Mandal and interacted with fishermen community as a part of Sagar Parikrama programme here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the fishermen urged Minister to sanction a permanent jetty instead of floating jetty. Rupala assured construction of fishing jetty on a permanent basis at Chintapalli village. He enquired the fish vendors about their income and how they are leading their life.

He said that the Union government will take steps for further administrative proceedings.

He acknowledged that the fishermen from the east coast is migrating to west coast and working in Gujarat, Maharashtra and now with the permanent jetty, the fishermen can earn good income in their native state.

He said that the government is giving deep sea fishing boats with good subsidy and the fishermen can avail such schemes for better income.