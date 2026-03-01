Minister Savitha lays stone for BC Hostel

Parigi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Savitha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a BC students’ hostel to be constructed at Kodigenahalli in Parigi mandal at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore. The programme was attended by RDO Ananda Rao and district BC welfare officials. Addressing the gathering, the Minister alleged that the previous YSRCP government had failed to fulfil assurances given to Backward Classes and accused former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of neglecting BC welfare.

She said the coalition government was committed to ensuring social, economic and political justice for BC communities, and would extend special support in education, employment and self-employment sectors. She also announced plans to establish 10 more BC gurukul institutions.

Recalling the mandate given by Parigi voters in the last elections, Savitha said development works worth Rs 40 crore would soon be launched in the mandal. Key road projects include Parigi-Hindupur Road (Rs 4.11 crore), Uthukur-Fridaypet via Yerragunta and Tirumala Devarapalli (Rs 2.10 crore), Parigi-Shirekolam Road (Rs 3 crore), Anandapuram-Sangameswaram (Rs 3.2 crore), and Parigi-Srirangarajupalli (Rs 3.20 crore), among others.

Throwing a challenge to YSRCP leaders, the Minister said she was ready for a public debate comparing 20 months of the coalition government’s development with the previous five years of YSRCP rule. Public representatives and local leaders were present.