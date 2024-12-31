  • Menu
Minister seeks proposals for Palnadu development

Palnadu district incharge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, Collector P Arun Babu and others participating in a meeting in Narasaraopet on Monday

Narasaraopet: Palnadudistrict in-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urged the district MLAs to inform him of problems and for-ward proposals for development in their respective As-sembly constituencies.

He along with District Collector P Arun Babu conducted a meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday on the occa-sion of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Yellamanda village on Tuesday.

He said after the Chief Minister’s visit, he will conduct the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting on January 4 to discuss pending development works in Palnadu district. He directed the officials to conduct a meeting with the forest department on tourism development.

Government chief whip G V Anjaneyulu, Guntur Range IG Sarvasreshth Tripathi, Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao and district officials were present.

