Live
- Wanted ABT activist arrested from Bengal’s Murshidabad
- Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
- Spreads hate, yet no action: Oppn leaders slam Rane’s ‘Kerala mini-Pak’ quip
- CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case
- Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle
- Farmers must be compensated quickly: Naveen
- Crop damage: Deadline extended for farmers to submit report
- Bhubaneswar: CM, ministers assess crop damage
- One lakh houses to be distributed soon
- Hyderabad: Man dies after falling from terrace
Just In
Minister seeks proposals for Palnadu development
DRC meeting to be held on Jan 4
Narasaraopet: Palnadudistrict in-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urged the district MLAs to inform him of problems and for-ward proposals for development in their respective As-sembly constituencies.
He along with District Collector P Arun Babu conducted a meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday on the occa-sion of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Yellamanda village on Tuesday.
He said after the Chief Minister’s visit, he will conduct the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting on January 4 to discuss pending development works in Palnadu district. He directed the officials to conduct a meeting with the forest department on tourism development.
Government chief whip G V Anjaneyulu, Guntur Range IG Sarvasreshth Tripathi, Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao and district officials were present.