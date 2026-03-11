‘Amrit Bharat’ will boost State connectivity, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the newly approved Amrit Bharat train between Podanur in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand’s Dhanbad will boost connectivity in Odisha. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) also said that another Amrit Bharat Express between Kamakhya in Assam and Charlapalli in Andhra Pradesh will also benefit the residents of Odisha.

Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Centre approved Amrit Bharat trains passing through Odisha. “The newly approved Amrit Bharat train service between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad will boost connectivity in Odisha,” Majhi said in an X post.

The Chief Minister said the train’s stoppages at Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Bolangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela in the State will benefit seven districts across southern and western parts, including the impoverished KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region.

The new train will also provide a direct rail link from Odisha to key cities in Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem, and important industrial centres in Jharkhand, including Ranchi, Bokaro and Dhanbad, strengthening economic and social linkages, he said. Majhi said this initiative reflects the Central government’s continued commitment to strengthening railway infrastructure and accelerating development in Odisha, bringing greater convenience and new opportunities for the people. Earlier, in a letter to Majhi, Vaishnaw said, “Kindly refer to our discussion regarding the introduction of a new train service connecting various parts of Odisha with Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand for public convenience. You would be pleased to know that the introduction of a new Amrit Bharat train service between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad via Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela has been approved.”

Meanwhile, ECoR said the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will pass through several districts in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with stoppages in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, all in Odisha, and Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, both in Andhra Pradesh.

The train will benefit passengers from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions by offering improved connectivity to both Northeast and South India. The train will leave from Kamakhya every Sunday and from Charlapalli every Wednesday.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains are the modern LHB trains designed to provide affordable travel with modern passenger amenities for long-distance journeys. These trains feature improved seating, better luggage space, enhanced safety features, and upgraded passenger comfort facilities, primarily catering to general and sleeper class passengers.

“The introduction of these trains will strengthen the rail connectivity and benefit passengers travelling through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh under ECoR jurisdiction,” it said, adding that the introduction of these two Amrit Bharat trains will provide better mobility for students, workers and traders and will boost tourism, pilgrimage and local economy.