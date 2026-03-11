FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge concludes at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: After five days of high-intensity competition and international flair, the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 came to a thrilling close at KIIT University’s Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium. The championship featured 83 teams representing 52 nations, drawing over 300 players and officials.

KIIT University made history as the first university in India to host the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge, a landmark achievement for the institution, Odisha and the nation. The tournament was formally inaugurated on March 4 by State Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, in the presence of Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, Blair Harrison, FIVB Technical Delegate, and Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University, along with several international delegates and sports officials. Spectators witnessed thrilling matches featuring world class beach volleyball talent throughout the tournament.

“All 300 players and officials were accommodated at KIIT Campus. We made very good arrangement

for their stay inside campus. All of them were happy with KIIT hospitality”, said Samanta. The championship electrified the KIIT campus, fostering a vibrant sporting atmosphere that drew massive crowds of enthusiasts. International players and officials lauded KIIT University for its world-class infrastructure, seamless organisation and exceptional hospitality. Many participants praised the top-tier facilities and the inclusive atmosphere crafted for athletes worldwide.

The United States duo of Alexis Durish and Audrey Koenig claimed the women’s gold medal, while Belgium’s Kyan Vercauteren and Joppe Van Langendonck secured the men’s top spot.