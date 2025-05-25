Minister Srinivas launches new entrepreneurship drive

Tirupati: In a major push to foster entrepreneurship and accelerate MSME development, Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment & Relations, Kondapalli Srinivas launched the project ‘Abhivrudhi Padham lo Swarna Andhra Pradesh Nuthana Prayanam’ in Tirupati on Saturday. The minister also inaugurated the CII Andhra Pradesh Entrepreneurs Development Forum and the CII Tirupati Entrepreneurs Development Forum, aiming to create a robust support ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the state government’s flagship initiative, ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’, which envisions cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship in every household. He emphasised that this mission is crucial for the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are seen as key drivers of self-reliance, innovation, and employment generation.

To sustain Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious economic targets including an annual growth rate exceeding 15 percent and a $2.4 trillion economy under ‘Swarna Andhra@2047’, Minister Srinivas reiterated the Chief Minister’s call for the establishment of at least one MSME park in each constituency. These parks will feature plug-and-play infrastructure, including roads, power, training facilities, and subsidised costs, aimed at reducing initial capital burdens for new enterprises. Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar noted that districts such as Tirupati, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam stand out for their dynamic MSME sectors. Tirupati alone boasts over 15,000 MSMEs generating more than 2.5 lakh jobs—surpassing employment figures in the district’s large-scale industries. He also revealed that the MSME sector in Tirupati is growing at an impressive rate of 18 percent.

Vice Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh, S. Narendra Kumar stressed the national need to create 7.85 million non-farm jobs annually by 2030. He underscored the role of microenterprises as the engine of job growth in dynamic economies and said that the state’s emphasis on mass entrepreneurship aligns closely with India’s employment objectives. Past Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh Vijay Naidu Galla, and Vice Chairman of CII Tirupati SP Rajendran also spoke.