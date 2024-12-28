Minister Swamy blames YSRCP for power tariff burden

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the decisions made by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government continue to affect the State’s residents through increased electricity charges.

Speaking to the media at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Friday, Swamy criticised the previous administration’s handling of power purchases and tariff policies.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had spent Rs 19,000 crore more than what was approved by APERC (Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission) on power purchases. He claimed that while electricity was available at Rs 5 per unit, purchases were made from the open market at rates ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 14 per unit. He said that the YSRCP government had sought APERC’s permission to implement tariff adjustment charges to compensate for these expenses.

He described the opposition’s current protest calls against power tariffs as contradictory to their earlier actions while in government.