Live
- India Inc owes Dr Singh a debt of gratitude: Industry
- ‘Think out of box’ was Singh’s mantra: Ex-RAW chief
- Hyderabad: 4 Arrested for smuggling duty-free liquor
- Hyderabad: Cops arrest 3 for a betting suicide of woman researcher
- UBI MSME outreach: Loans worth Rs 400 cr sanctioned
- OU recalls former PM’s ’96 visit on campus
- ED Issues Notices KTR and Senior Officials in Formula e-Race Case
- Telangana govt announces 2025 holiday schedule
- IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MA in Society and Culture
- Architect of India’s economic reforms: State BJP leaders condole death of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh
Just In
Minister Swamy blames YSRCP for power tariff burden
Alleges that the previous YSRCP govt had spent Rs 19,000 crore more than what was approved by APERC on power purchases
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the decisions made by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government continue to affect the State’s residents through increased electricity charges.
Speaking to the media at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Friday, Swamy criticised the previous administration’s handling of power purchases and tariff policies.
He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had spent Rs 19,000 crore more than what was approved by APERC (Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission) on power purchases. He claimed that while electricity was available at Rs 5 per unit, purchases were made from the open market at rates ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 14 per unit. He said that the YSRCP government had sought APERC’s permission to implement tariff adjustment charges to compensate for these expenses.
He described the opposition’s current protest calls against power tariffs as contradictory to their earlier actions while in government.