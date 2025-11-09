Minister Swamy distributes Rs 53.71 lakh in CMRF assistance

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 53.71 lakh to 77 beneficiaries at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem, on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that substantial funds are being allocated from the CMRF to ensure citizens’ good health. He revealed that 1002 beneficiaries in Kondapi constituency have received financial assistance totaling Rs 8.59 crore to date, demonstrating the Chief Minister’s commitment to the poor. He highlighted various welfare schemes being implemented, including monthly NTR Bharosa pensions, three free LPG cylinders annually under the Deepam Scheme-2 worth Rs 2700, and financial support through Talliki Vandanam for students.

Additionally, fishermen receive Rs 20,000 annually through Matsyakara Seva, while auto drivers receive Rs 15,000 in annual support. The State government prioritises people’s welfare and development, ensuring all promised benefits reach intended beneficiaries, the Minister emphasized.