Minister urges vigilance as Covid-19 cases rise

Nuzvid (Eluru district): Minister for Housing and Information & Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathy on Sunday urged the public to remain vigilant amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The Minister addressing the media advised against large gatherings and stressed the mandatory use of masks and adherence to social distancing at railway stations, bus stands and airports. He also advised elderly individuals and pregnant women to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Furthermore, he emphasised that Covid-19 tests are compulsory for all international arrivals. The Minister instructed health officials to ensure the availability of masks and PPE kits and to remain alert. He directed government agencies to be prepared to handle any situation, specifically ordering government hospitals to make all necessary arrangements for combating Covid-19 and ensuring the availability of medical equipment for improved treatment. He called for officers to work with special supervision and coordination.

Parthasarathy also directed government officials at the village and mandal levels to raise public awareness about Covid-19 and ensure people take appropriate precautions. He highlighted the importance of field supervision and conducting all types of medical tests.

He concluded by stating that the Covid-19 pandemic can be overcome if everyone uses masks, practices sanitation and takes adequate precautions.