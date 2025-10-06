Minister visits KGH, examines treatment provided to students

Visakhapatnam: Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani on Sunday interacted with students of Kurupam Girls’ School, who fell sick and are currently undergoing treatment at King George Hospital. She enquired about the health condition, medical services being provided to them.

The minister visited different wards where the students were undergoing treatment in the hospital, including isolation, Rajendra Prasad ward and children’s wards and spoke to their parents.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that 129 students of Kurupam Tribal Girls’ School have fallen ill. Of them, 37 girls have been shifted to KGH for better treatment. The girls are suffering from jaundice and fever, she stated. After interacting with the doctors, Sandhya Rani expressed satisfaction over the treatment being provided at KGH.

The Women and Child Welfare Minister informed that the rest of the girls are undergoing treatment at Parvathipuram Government Hospital. The health condition of all is stable at present and a few of the children are suffering from Hepatitis-A, she informed.

Further, the minister stated that the government is taking special care of the health of girls. About 600 students are studying in the school and a medical team has been set up at the hostel and the children are being monitored.

The minister informed that an RO plant was set up in the hostels for the students to provide them safe drinking water. Concrete measures will be taken until all the children recover, she added.

The minister stressed that the surroundings of the school are clean and 40 new toilets are being constructed in the premises. Sandhya Rani opined that due to the change in the weather conditions, students are more likely to get affected by fever. The minister made it clear that an investigation will be launched into the incident and a disciplinary action will be taken based on the report.