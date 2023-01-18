  • Menu
Minister wants to install 25 ft tall Ambedkar statue in Yerragondapalem

Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh speaking after inaugurating Dr Ambedkar's statue at Medapi in Tripurantakam mandal on Tuesday

Ongole (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh stated that if situation cooperates, he wants to install a 25-feet-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Yerragondapalem.

The Minister participated in the inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue at Medapi in Tripuranthakam on Tuesday. Speaking after the inauguration, he said that Ambedkar does not belong to a caste or creed, but he is a treasure that the nation takes pride in. He said that limiting Ambedkar's statue to Dalit colonies and Harijan streets is a grave mistake. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving a great tribute to the national leader by installing his 125-feet-tall mega statue at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. Suresh said that his position as a Minister is Ambedkar's gift, and announced that he wants to install the statue of Ambedkar in Yerragondapalem too.

