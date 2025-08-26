Ministers emphasise industrial growth, welfare initiatives

Anantapur: Industries Minister TG Bharath said the State is set to witness surge in industrial investments, with Sri Sathya Sai district having greater potential due to its proximity to Bengaluru. He assured that all letters submitted by public representatives would be addressed by the officials concerned. He also announced that the State is planning to bring in Rs 10 lakh crore worth of industrial investments, expected to generate 8.5 lakh jobs, with a target of reaching 20 lakh jobs under the guidance of CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

He chaired the District Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting held at Anantapur Collectorate on Monday. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, also participated, along with various MLAs, MPs, and district officials.

Minister Payyavula Keshav, in his press meet, highlighted that the review covered various developmental activities. He refuted opposition allegations regarding urea shortage, stating that the district received 5,000 metric tonnes more than before. He praised the rapid completion of Rs 3,850 crore Handri-Neeva canal widening works in a record 100 days and HLC works worth Rs 35 crore in just three months. He also emphasised the success of free bus service and announced the Super Six – Super Hit public meeting in Anantapur.

He clarified that no eligible person has been denied disability pensions, and only notices were served. He also welcomed the selection of Anantapur region under the PM’s ‘Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’.