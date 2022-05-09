Ministers Govardhan Reddy and Ambati Rambabu inspects Penna barrage works

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Kakani Govardhan Reddy inspected the work of Penna Barrage on Monday and gave several instructions to the authorities. The ministers said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon inaugurate the Penna and Sangam barrages. He said the barrages would also help in flood relief.



Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the Penna and Sangam barrage works were 90 per cent complete. He said that the late leader YS Rajeshekara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the barrages. Kakani was incensed that things did not go smoothly during the TDP regime and alleged that Chandrababu did not really care.

The minister said that the things have accelerated since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has took over as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019. Minister Kakani said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to make the dream of Nellore district farmers come true.