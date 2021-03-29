Ministers pat MP Bharat Ram for massive plantation drive in city

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu and BC Welfare Minister CSVG Krishna along with MP Margani Bharat Ram participated in various development programmes under Yuvatha-Haritha programme here on Sunday.

The Ministers planted saplings at VL Puram as part of green challenge. Later, they inaugurated a drainage pumping station at Kambala tank constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore, inaugurated municipal school at Tummlava, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 89 lakh, inaugurated slaughter house at Ava area built at a cost of Rs 4 crore and finally inaugurated mobile app of municipal corporation of Rajamahendravaram.

Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore, Superintending Engineer GRT Om Prakash, YSRC party leaders Dr Akula Satyanarayana, K Sagar, PV Lakshmi and others were present.

Later, the Ministers said Yuvatha-Haritha programme helps to improve greenery and also decreases pollution levels. They lauded MP Bharat Ram for taking up this programme at a massive scale.

Making students as part of the programme helps them to know about the advantages of tree plantation, they said, adding that trees are very important to lead a healthy life and advised the MP to continue the same.Giving roads to each college also inculcate interest among the students who can take care of the plants, they added.