Ministers pat MP Bharat Ram for massive plantation drive in city

K Kanna Babu and Krishna watering a plant at VL Puram in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. MP Bharat also seen
Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Kurasala Kanna Babu and CSVG Krishna inaugurate various development works in Rajamanhendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu and BC Welfare Minister CSVG Krishna along with MP Margani Bharat Ram participated in various development programmes under Yuvatha-Haritha programme here on Sunday.

The Ministers planted saplings at VL Puram as part of green challenge. Later, they inaugurated a drainage pumping station at Kambala tank constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore, inaugurated municipal school at Tummlava, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 89 lakh, inaugurated slaughter house at Ava area built at a cost of Rs 4 crore and finally inaugurated mobile app of municipal corporation of Rajamahendravaram.

Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore, Superintending Engineer GRT Om Prakash, YSRC party leaders Dr Akula Satyanarayana, K Sagar, PV Lakshmi and others were present.

Later, the Ministers said Yuvatha-Haritha programme helps to improve greenery and also decreases pollution levels. They lauded MP Bharat Ram for taking up this programme at a massive scale.

Making students as part of the programme helps them to know about the advantages of tree plantation, they said, adding that trees are very important to lead a healthy life and advised the MP to continue the same.Giving roads to each college also inculcate interest among the students who can take care of the plants, they added.

