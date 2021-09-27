Ministers react sharply to Pawan Kalyan's comments

Amaravati: The comments made by film actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan evoked sharp response from Ministers.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vizianagaram on Sunday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said that the State government will not keep quiet if the film industry tried to burden common man by increasing ticket price. He said the government proposed online ticket system to streamline the tax collection.

Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar condemning the comments of Pawan Kalyan, said everyone is equal before the government whether he is a big star or small star and it is decided to streamline the system through online ticket system. He criticised selling tickets at a higher price for big budget movies.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Nani took strong objection to Pawan's comments against the YSRCP government and leaders. He said Pawan has to know the facts before criticising the government. He said In Telangana, 419 theatres were opened against total 519 theatres whereas in AP 800 theatres were functioning against total 1,100 theatres.

The producers were getting more share from AP than Telangana.

He said Pawan Kalyan was unnecessarily criticising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the issue. He challenged Pawan to come out with facts on injustice done to film industry.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas expressed ire over the Jana Sena president for his remarks on Perni Nani. He questioned what was wrong in the government's move to introduce online ticket system to prevent burden on common people.

He said the government decided to introduce the online ticket system only after discussing with the film industry. He said Pawan who was defeated in the State Assembly polls in 2019, was indulging in mudslinging against the State government.