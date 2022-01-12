  • Menu
Ministers review arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and district in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju inspecting arrangements for the CM’s visit at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Tuesday
Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, district in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju and MLC Lella Appi Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Guntur city on January 12

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, district in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju and MLC Lella Appi Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Guntur city on January 12. They visited Police Parade Grounds in the city and reviewed arrangements at the helipad. They inspected the helipad and gave suggestions advices to the officials concerned.

Informing that the CM will inaugurate ITC Hotel in Guntur city, they asked the party activists and leaders to make the CM's visit a grand success. They urged everyone to maintain social distance and follow Covid-19 norms.

Home Minister M Sucharitha said that arrangements were made in a big way for CM's visit.

Government chief whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, MLA Bolla Brahmma Naidu, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Guntur urban SP Arif Hafeez, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar and Anupama Anjali were present.

