Ministry of Tourism photo competition

Parvatipuram: The Ministry of Tourism is inviting photographers, storytellers, influencers and citizens to submit their best photographs that capture the essence of India’s cultural and natural heritage.

N Narayana Rao, Tourism Officer informed that the ministry took an initiative of ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice 2024’ under which it launched the ‘Dekho Apna Desh Photo Contest’ on March 7, 2025, with the aim of celebrating and showcasing the rich and diverse tourism offerings across India.

The ministry is seeking the active participation of all States/UTs to promote and encourage entries that highlight their unique tourist destinations, he added.

This contest provides a valuable platform for States/UTs to showcase their tourism potential and attract visitors, he said.

It helps in promoting domestic tourism across the country, he said. The last date for submission of entries is April 7. He appealed to the photographers, storytellers, influencers and citizens to actively participate in the contest through official State tourism handles.